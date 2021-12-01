27 cannabis plants and growing equipment seized in Derry

Police in Derry have seized a quantity of cannabis plants and growing equipment.

Some of the equipment and cannabis plants seized by police yesterday.

One person is assisting police with their enquiries, following the seizures on Tuesday.

"Tthe local Tactical Support Group conducted a search on behalf of Foyleside and Moors Neighbourhood Policing Team following an investigation of cultivation of cannabis.

"A quantity of suspect herbal cannabis, 27 young cannabis plants and growing equipment was seized," the PSNI said.

