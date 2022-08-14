3 women, 2 men arrested after Derry train altercation: Update

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three women and two men were arrested in relation to an incident at Castlerock Train Station on the main Derry to Belfast rain line on Saturday evening.

Inspector Cummings said earlier today: “At approximately 6.40pm, we received a report that a fight involving approximately 40 people had broken out on a train and spilled onto the platform.

“A member of Translink staff was assaulted during the incident and damage was caused to a car parked in the vicinity of the station.”

In an update the PSNI have this evening confirmed: “A 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, has been released unconditionally.

“A 64-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of common assault, has been released without charge.

“A man aged 30 arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and a woman aged 39 arrested on suspicion of common assault have been given a community resolution notice and 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of common assault, has been released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).”

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has condemned an attack on a Translink staff member and the public disorder on the train at Castlerock Train.

Minister O’Dowd said: “This is another appalling attack on staff on an essential public transport service. Staff at Translink have the right to work without fear of being attacked or abused.

“ I strongly condemn this latest despicable incident. Translink operate around 12,500 services a day and thankfully incidents like this do not happen very often.

“My thoughts and best wishes are with the staff member who was assaulted. Anyone with information about the attack on the staff member or the public disorder which occurred should contact the PSNI or Translink, who are offering an award for information which leads to a conviction.”

Police have said that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information in relation to it, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1628 of 13/08/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.