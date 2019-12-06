32-year-old went on hammer rampage at mother’s house

A man who went on the rampage with a hammer smashing up his mother’s home has had a six month sentence suspended for two years.

Robert Gannon, of Clooney Terrace, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon, namely a hammer on June 24.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard Gannon’s mother contacted police to report her son was ‘going mad’ at her house.

There were ‘multiple broken windows’ at the property and officers observed Gannon with a hammer in his hand and at one stage a piece of glass.

Police attempted to talk the 32-year-old into coming out of the house, however Tactical Support Group attended to bring him out.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client has addiction issues and added that as is often the case ‘these morph into mental health issues’. He told the court that following this incident Gannon went to Dublin to live and had stayed out of trouble, but is now homeless.