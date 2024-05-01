Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr. Cruickshank has had his licence revoked and has been recalled to prison.

He is also currently wanted by officers in connection with another ongoing investigation in the Derry area.

He is described as being approximately 5’ 8” in height, of slim to medium build, with short, fair hair.

Sean Cruickshank who is unlawfully at large.

Despite a number of attempts to arrest and contact Sean, police have been unable to locate him.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are appealing to anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him directly but to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1829 17/08/23.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.