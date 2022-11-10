The Police Service of Northern Ireland indicated that detectives from its Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested the man ‘as part of an investigation into New IRA activity following a search in the Strabane area’ on Thursday morning.

The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

"This activity is a continued demonstration of our commitment to reduce the threat posed by violent dissident republicans and I would encourage anyone with information in relation to the New IRA to contact police on 101 or to submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/,” a PSNI spokesperson stated following the arrest.