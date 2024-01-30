Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preliminary figures released show between those dates, 37 people were detected drink or drug driving.

Derry City & Strabane Chief Inspector Siobhan Watt said: “It’s incredibly disappointing that 37 people ignored our warning, and were arrested despite our appeal to drivers not to take any risks by drinking or taking drugs and driving. They now face the stark reality of a court appearance and losing their driving licence, which can have huge implications for themselves, their family and their career.

“Driving with drink or drugs drastically increases the chances of causing a collision. It only takes one drink. If you’re driving, don’t drink any alcohol at all.

“Our focus on road safety continues and we’re urging all drivers to play their part in keeping themselves and all other road users safe.