41-year-old arrested after reported incident in Derry city centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police said officers on patrol on the Strand Road were flagged down by members of the public at around 6.25pm on Tuesday as a male was being restrained by another male on the footpath.
It was reported the male who was being restrained ‘may have been involved in an incident inside a shopping centre earlier’.
It was also reported to police that the two males who intervened were assaulted by the male who was under restraint.
Police arrested the man being restrained at the scene on suspicion of offences including common assault. He remains in custody on Wednesday while enquiries continue.
Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery said: "We know this was a busy time of the evening and we appeal to witnesses, or anyone with information to come forward, or who may have footage that can assist our enquiries to get in touch on 101, quoting reference 1388 of 01/04/25.”