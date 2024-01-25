48-year-old arrested by police probing offences connected to republican Easter Monday parade in Derry
A 48-year-old man has been arrested in Maghera in relation to offences surrounding an un-notified republican parade on Easter Monday in Creggan last year.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said detectives investigating offences surrounding the un-notified parade in Creggan on April 10, 2023 arrested the man on Thursday, January 25.
The man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast, the PSNI said in a statement.