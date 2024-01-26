48-year-old arrested by police probing offences connected to republican Easter Monday parade in Derry released

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said detectives investigating offences surrounding the un-notified parade in Creggan on April 10, 2023 arrested the man on Thursday, January 25.

The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast. He has been released pending a report to the PPS.