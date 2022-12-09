53-year-old Derry man jailed for sexual communication with child and making indecent photographs of children
A 53 year old Derry man has been sentenced at Coleraine Crown Court for sexual communication with a child, making and possessing indecent photographs of children and possession of prohibited images.
Peter McGowan will serve six months in prison and six months on license. He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and will be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) for seven years.
Detective Inspector Vasey said: “McGowan took advantage of the young girl in this case, knowing she was underage. His actions were both incredibly manipulative and sickening.
“We would like to commend the victim for her bravery in speaking to police and explaining to the court the impact this person’s actions have had upon her.
“If you are suspicious that someone you know or live with is sexually communicating with a child or has possession of indecent images contact 101 or 999 in case of emergencies.”