53-year-old Derry man jailed for sexual communication with child and making indecent photographs of children

Peter McGowan will serve six months in prison and six months on license. He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and will be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) for seven years.

Detective Inspector Vasey said: “McGowan took advantage of the young girl in this case, knowing she was underage. His actions were both incredibly manipulative and sickening.

“We would like to commend the victim for her bravery in speaking to police and explaining to the court the impact this person’s actions have had upon her.