54-year-old man from Dungiven area arrested by police probing Waterside hijacking and bomb alert
A 54-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating the vehicle hijacking and security alert in the Waterside at the weekend.
By Kevin Mullan
2 hours ago - 1 min read
The man, from the Dungiven area, has been taken to Belfast for questioning.
Police said the man was arrested by detectives from its Terrorism Investigation Unit under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where he is being questioned.
The investigation continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1664 20/11/22.