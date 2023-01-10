The local policing district accounted for 41 per cent of all security-related shootings and 60 per cent of all bombing incidents in the 12 month period from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

“Of the 29 shooting incidents in the last 12 months, the highest number occurred in Derry City and Strabane (12). Belfast experienced 7 shootings, Causeway Coast and Glens and Ards and North Down each experienced three shootings and four other policing districts each experienced one such incident,” according to a newly-published report for the year.

Shootings refer to ‘shots fired by terrorists, shots fired by the security forces, paramilitary style attacks involving shootings and shots heard (and later confirmed by other sources)’, the report states.

The scene at the Waterside in November when a bomb was left outside a police station.

“There were three bombing incidents in Derry City and Strabane during the past 12 months, two of which occurred in November 2022. Additionally, Belfast and Mid Ulster each experienced one bombing incident during the past 12 months,” the report adds.

Bombing incidents include all incidents where a bombing device explodes or is defused. On November 17, 2022, an improvised explosive device caused a blast that caused damage to a police vehicle being used by two officers patrolling in the Mount Carmel area of Strabane.

On November 20, 2022, a suspicious object abandoned in a car outside Waterside police station was confirmed to have been a bomb.

The security bulletin shows that there was an increase in paramilitary-style assaults in Derry and Strabane last year but there were fewer such attacks here than elsewhere.

Paramilitary style assaults, as the PSNI describe them, are usually ‘carried out by Loyalist or Republican groups on members of their own community as a so-called punishment’ and ‘will involve major or minor physical injury to the injured party typically involving a group of assailants armed with, for example, iron bars or baseball bats’.

“There were 25 casualties of paramilitary style assaults during the last 12 months compared to 37 during the previous 12 months. Ards and North Down experienced the greatest number of assaults (8) followed by Belfast (7).

“Five policing districts saw a year-on-year decrease in the number of paramilitary style assaults, Mid and East Antrim experiencing the greatest decrease (from 11 to 4).

"Conversely, three policing districts saw a year-on-year increase in the number of paramilitary style assaults, Derry City and Strabane experiencing the greatest increase (from none to 3),” the police bulletin states.

There were also two paramilitary-style shootings – which usually result in the the ‘injured party being shot in the knees, elbows, feet, ankles or thighs’ as the PSNI describe them – in Derry and Strabane.

“There were eight casualties of paramilitary style shootings during the last 12 months, compared to 14 during previous 12 months. Belfast, Derry City and Strabane and Causeway Coast and Glens each experienced 2 such attacks while Lisburn and Castlereagh and Ards and North Down each experienced one.

"The paramilitary style shooting in December 2022 was the first attack of this nature since June 2022,” the report states.