63-year-old to appear in court to face series of drug-dealing charges
A 63-year-old man is due to appear in court next month to face a series of drug-dealing charges.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have charged the man with a number of drug-related offences to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on February 22.
He has been charged with Being Concerned in the Supply of Class B drugs, Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug and Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug with intent to supply.
The charges follow the man's arrest in the Ballycolman area of Strabane on Thursday, January 25.