A 63-year-old man is due to appear in court next month to face a series of drug-dealing charges.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 26th Jan 2024, 09:56 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 09:57 GMT
Police have charged the man with a number of drug-related offences to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on February 22.

He has been charged with Being Concerned in the Supply of Class B drugs, Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug and Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug with intent to supply.

The charges follow the man's arrest in the Ballycolman area of Strabane on Thursday, January 25.