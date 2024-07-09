Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 67-year-old man has been sentenced to three months in prison for committing arson in Derry earlier this year.

Stephen Greer was sentenced at Derry Magistrates Court on Friday, July 5.

This followed a report to police, from the Fire & Rescue Service on Friday, April 5, at 2.55 am about material being set alight in a communal hallway of flats in Somme Park.

Detective Sergeant Gingell said: “A number of residents were in their flats, a place where they should rightly feel safe, at the time this reckless crime was committed. Thankfully, a quick response from firefighters meant the blaze was extinguished with damage contained to the floor of the hallway. There's no doubt, however, this incident was extremely upsetting and worrying for residents and, understandably, caused great fear and concern."

The D/Sgt added: "The community can be reassured we will work tirelessly to gather evidence and bring those responsible for crime before the Court where they will be held accountable for their actions."