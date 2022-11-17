Sergeant O'Hara said: “Sometime between 11.00am on Saturday, September 10 and 2.00pm on Monday, September 12; thieves stole two eight-foot-long metal vehicle ramps from a breakdown truck parked in Newbuildings Industrial Estate, Derry / Londonderry.

“These ramps are valued at approximately £250 each and we believe that, given the size of the items, a large vehicle would have been used to carry out this crime.

“We are aware that some time has passed since this matter was reported. As part of our ongoing investigation we would particularly ask anyone who may have been offered these unusual items for sale since September to contact police on 101 quoting reference 785 of 13/09/22.

PSNI.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area on these dates, or who has dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries.”