'A filthy, disgusting habit' : Derry man on bail whose tag went off told he should stop smoking
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dean Elliott (26) of Spencer Road in Derry appeared charged with breaching his bail by being absent from his property for periods during his curfew.
A police officer told the court that the longest period was seven minutes and police accepted Elliott was out having a smoke during that period.
He said that the tagging equipment could not be modified to allow Elliott to leave for a smoke.
The officer said that Elliott had extensive bail breaches in the past and said he could see no solution except for the defendant to stop smoking at night.
District Judge Barney McElholm said that the defendant should stop smoking.
He said that the the breaches of bail were 'wasting police resources and time' and warned Elliott if he breached bail again he risked going into custody.
Elliott will appear again on February 14.