A man has been charged with murder by detectives probing the death of a woman on holiday in Limavady
Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the death of 37-year-old Katie Brankin at an outdoor accommodation site on Seacoast Road in Limavady on Monday 12 July have charged a 53-year-old man with murder.
He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court tomorrow (15 July) via videolink.
Detectives had earlier been given extra time to question the man arrested on suspicion of Katie Brankin’s murder.
She had been pronounced dead at the scene in the Sea Coast Road area of Limavady.
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell confirmed at the time that a 53 year-old man had been arrested.
He said: “We received a report, just after 8.20pm, that a woman had been stabbed at an outdoor accommodation site on Seacoast Road.
“Officers attended, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service but, sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 37 years old.
“A man, aged 53 years old, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of her murder, and he remains in custody this morning.”
DCI Caldwell added: “While our enquires are at an early stage, I can confirm that both the victim, and the man who was arrested were holidaymakers, and that we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this tragic death.”