Accused of Drumahoe Post Office burglary

A 30-years-old man has appeared in court accused of the burglary of his local post office.

Ian William Reid, of Copperthorpe, Drumahoe, is charged with the burglary of Drumahoe Post Office with intent to steal on February 21.

He is further charged with going equipped for theft with a crowbar, pliers and a hammer.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the defendant, who has a ‘significant record,’ has made full admissions to the offences.

He said he entered the post office in the early hours of the morning with the intention of stealing money because he is in debt and needed money to pay it off.

Opposing bail, an investigating officer said police have concerns Reid would continue to commit offences to obtain money in the future.

The officer added the defendant has eight previous convictions for burglary and is currently on licence.

District Judge Barney McElholm said the defendant ‘could have simply gone bankrupt, but that simply doesn’t wash with some people’.

Defence solicitor, Michael McGee, said his client is ‘absolutely horrendous at managing his own money’ and had ‘pay day’ loans. He added the money he owed was ‘nothing sinister.’

Judge McElholm said there was a risk of further offences, but he was prepared to grant Reid bail with a number of conditions.

The defendant will appear in court again on March 22 next.