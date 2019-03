A 36-years-old man is to stand trial at Derry Crown Court accused of a series of petrol bomb charges.

Nathan Doherty, of Harding Street, is charged with making, possessing and throwing petrol bombs on August 16, last year.

A defence solicitor accepted there is a case for his client to answer. Doherty declined to say anything in answer to the charges or to call any evidence on his own behalf.

The defendant was released on continuing bail to appear at the Crown Court on April 2.