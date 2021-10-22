Accused of trading in endangered species

Kieran Bradley, of Rosemount Gardens, pleaded not guilty to purchasing derivatives of species, namely African Elephant and Sperm Whale, between December 9, 2016 and January 11, 2017.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott told Derry Magistrate’s Court that the case was ‘complicated and unusual’.

He added that this had led him to instruct counsel.

The defendant did not appear in court for the brief hearing.