A 62-years-old man who admitted historic sex offences is to be sentenced in April.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victims, pleaded guilty to nine charges of indecent assault.

The offences were committed between August 1981 and October 1986 and involve two victims.

Derry Crown Court Judge Philip Babington adjourned sentencing for a Probation Pre-Sentence Report to be compiled.

The defendant was released on continuing bail until April 9.