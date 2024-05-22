AK-47 style assault rifle seized and second man arrested in Derry ‘New IRA’ investigation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released a pictured of a variant of an AK-47 assault rifle seized by anti-terror detectives and confirmed the arrest of a second man as part an ongoing investigation into the ‘New IRA’

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that the investigation, which involved a public safety operation in the city on Tuesday, May 21, resulted in the recovery of a firearm - an AK-47 variant - and a quantity of ammunition from a vehicle that was stopped at around 6.45pm.

A 56-year-old man was arrested at the scene under the Terrorism Act 2000, and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

