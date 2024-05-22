AK-47 style assault rifle seized and second man arrested in Derry ‘New IRA’ investigation

By Kevin Mullan
Published 22nd May 2024, 13:41 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 13:44 BST
Police have released a pictured of a variant of an AK-47 assault rifle seized by anti-terror detectives and confirmed the arrest of a second man as part an ongoing investigation into the ‘New IRA’

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that the investigation, which involved a public safety operation in the city on Tuesday, May 21, resulted in the recovery of a firearm - an AK-47 variant - and a quantity of ammunition from a vehicle that was stopped at around 6.45pm.

A 56-year-old man was arrested at the scene under the Terrorism Act 2000, and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Further searches were conducted later in the evening, in Lone Moor Gardens and in Rossnagalliagh, and a second man, aged 59-years-old, was arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning. Both men arrested remained in custody on Wednesday.