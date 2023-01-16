Alcopops seized from underage children during police patrol in Derry estates
Police have seized alcopops and other drinks from underage children in Derry during patrols at the weekend.
By Brendan McDaid
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 5:10pm
In a post on Saturday night, the PSNI said: “Tonight officers from the Foyleside and Moor Neighbourhood team were out on the beat in the Bogside, Fountain and City Centre in response to concerns about antisocial behaviour and drug use in the area.
“During our patrol we were able to engage with a number of residents and seized a quantity of alcohol from a group of underage children.”