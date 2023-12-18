News you can trust since 1772

Alert over reports of white van acting suspiciously in Inishowen

Gardai in Inishowen have urged people to be vigilant following reports of a white van acting suspiciously in the peninsula.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 18th Dec 2023, 15:42 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 15:43 GMT
Superintendant Shaun Grant advised local people that there have been reports of the white Peugeot Partner van particularly in North Inishowen and the Clonmany area over the past few weeks.

It is understood the vehicle has the partial number plate of YUF.

Gardai are asking anyone who sees any vehicle similar or any type of vehicle at all to contact them in Buncrana on 074- 9320540.