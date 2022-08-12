Anger as UDA and UFF banners erected in Derry

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The streamers bearing the names and insignia of the proscribed loyalist terror groups have been strung across the street in Bond's Street within view of the Glendermott Road.

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson said the erection of the streamers was an attempt to intimidate and he called for leadership from unionists.

"It's deeply concerning and disgraceful that flags with emblems of active loyalist paramilitary groups have been put up in the Waterside.

The flags flying in Bond's Street this afternoon.

"These flags should not be erected to mark out territory or intimidate people, particularly on what is the main route into the city centre used by thousands of people every day.

"It's time for community and political leaders to step up, show leadership and have these flags removed now," he stated.