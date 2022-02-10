Anonymity for Derry drug accused due to 'live dissident threat'
A man who has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of drug charges has been granted anonymity due to 'the live dissident threat' in the city.
The man appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court today where he faced a series of drug charges.
He was charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis on dates between May 5, 2017 and February 11, 2021, offering to supply cannabis on the same dates.
He was also charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply on February 11, 2021 and possessing cannabis on the same date.
Finally he was charged with possessing cocaine on the same date.
It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
The man said he did not want to make any statement or call any witnesses at this stage.
The man was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on March 10 and released on bail.