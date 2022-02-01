Anonymous bomb alert near Derry school declared a hoax
An anonymous report that a bomb was left near a school in Derry this morning has been declared a hoax by the PSNI.
Police in Derry conducted a search operation in the Hawkin Street area of the city off the Fountain this morning.
It followed an anonymous report in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) that some type of device had been left at a school in the area.
Chief Inspector Clive Beatty said: "Officers have conducted searches and checks both in the building and the surrounding area.
"Nothing untoward has been found and, at this stage, we believe this to be a hoax.
"I would ask, however, that members of the public living in or travelling through the area, remain vigilant and contact police immediately on 101 or 999 if they see anything suspicious."