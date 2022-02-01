Anonymous bomb alert near Derry school declared a hoax

Police in Derry conducted a search operation in the Hawkin Street area of the city off the Fountain this morning.

It followed an anonymous report in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) that some type of device had been left at a school in the area.

Chief Inspector Clive Beatty said: "Officers have conducted searches and checks both in the building and the surrounding area.

Hawkin Street

"Nothing untoward has been found and, at this stage, we believe this to be a hoax.