Police confirmed that detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigating the criminal activities of the UDA in Derrycarried out a proactive search in the Drumbane Gardens area on Wednesday, October 5.

Nothing was recovered in the search in the Nelson Drive area but the PSNI said they are determined to clampdown on the UDA and the ‘coercive control’ they exert over communities.

Detective Inspector Phelan said: “Whilst nothing was recovered during this search, this is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

