Anti-racism campaigners condemn appearance of racist graffiti in north Co. Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anti-racism campaigners have strongly condemned the appearance of graffiti on a number of homes in north Co. Derry that police have branded as a ‘totally unacceptable’ hate crime.

"The daubing of racist graffiti on homes in Ballykelly is both shocking and worrying,” the North West Migrants Forum said. “We have spoken to the PSNI this morning and we wish to offer as much support as possible to the traumatised families and individuals.”

United Against Racism Derry spokesperson Davy McAuley said: "There is deep concern and outrage regarding the recent incidents of racist graffiti sprayed on properties in Ballykelly, amongst the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"These hate crimes are clearly on the increase. The painting of swastikas on NHS workers' homes in Antrim show the mentality of the people carrying out these type of attacks.”

Racist graffiti is believed to have been spray-painted onto the exterior walls of three properties, one property in the Fort Drive area and two properties in the Forest Drive area, between 3am and 4am.

Police confirmed this week that they were investigating three separate reports of criminal damage caused to properties in Ballykelly on Tuesday.

Racist graffiti is believed to have been spray-painted onto the exterior walls of three properties, one property in the Fort Drive area and two properties in the Forest Drive area, between 3am and 4am.

Inspector Roxborough said: “We are treating these reports as not only criminal damage, but as hate crimes which are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hate crime has no place in our society whatsoever and we will be proactive in our approach to identify those involved.

“Our investigation is ongoing and local officers are working closely with partner agencies and support groups as our enquiries continue.”

Anyone with information can contact officers on 101 quoting 141 30/07/24 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.