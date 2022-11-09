Operations took place on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said: “Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, assisted by uniform colleagues, conducted searches in the Knockroe Road area of Strabane...in connection with an ongoing investigation into the activities of the new IRA.

“Whilst we understand the impact our operational activity can have upon the day-to-day lives of local residents, please be assured we seek to plan activity to maximise safety and minimise any disruption.”

Knockroe Road

Police said the searches were to safeguard the safety of the public.

“Our focus is on keeping the community safe and protecting people from the threat of these violent groups who continue to put their own communities in danger by conducting reckless and dangerous activities with no thought for anyone but themselves.