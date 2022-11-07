PSNI Sergeant McDonald said: “Shortly after 8.05am, Monday November 7, police received and responded to a report of a car on fire.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

“Extensive damage was caused to the vehicle, and we are treating the incident as deliberate ignition at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or who may have any dash cam footage or information which could assist, to contact 101 and quote reference number 225 of 07/11/22.”

The PSNI have advised that alternatively, anyone with information can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.