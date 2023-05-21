Appeal after man in 60s dragged from car and assaulted in street by masked gang in Derry

Polcie said it was reported that shortly before 11.30pm the man, aged in his 60s, had driven into Fern Park where a number of masked men, armed with a hammer and a screwdriver, attacked his car and dragged him out into the street, where he was assaulted.

“A woman, who was a passenger in the car, was held nearby at knifepoint while the assault took place but was not physically harmed.

"The man is currently in hospital where he is being treated for injuries which include two broken collar bones, a broken arm and puncture wounds to his legs.“An investigation into this incident is under way and detectives would ask anyone with any information to contact them at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 2292 19/05/23.

