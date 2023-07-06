Police in Derry are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of the assault in the city in the early hours of Sunday, July 2.

Inspector Craig said: “A report was received that at around 2.35am that two men were verbally abused by a group of males in the William Street area of the city.

“It was reported that one of the men was punched in the face a number of times. The second man had his phone taken from him and smashed to the ground, before also being assaulted. He sustained a minor injury to his wrist.

One of the injuries sustained in the reported assault.

“Enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident, which we are treating as a hate crime, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who has any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 280 of 02/07/23.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

One of the victims, who requested not to be identified, outlined how they have been left ‘broken and shaken,’ but that the attackers ‘do not scare us’.