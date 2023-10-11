Archbishop Eamon Martin calls for cessation of violence in Palestine as UN probes war crimes by Israel and Hamas

Palestinian men carry away the body of a person killed by Israeli bombardment along a debris-littered street in al-Karama district in Gaza City on October 11, 2023 on the fifth day of ferocious fighting between the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas and Israel. Israel declared war on Hamas on October 8 following a shock land, air and sea assault by the Gaza-based Islamists. The death toll from the shock cross-border assault by Hamas militants rose to 1,200, making it the deadliest attack in the country's 75-year history, while Gaza officials reported more than 900 people killed as Israel pounded the territory with air strikes. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP) (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)

The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland made the call in a joint statement with his fellow Archbishops Dermot Farrell, Kieran O’Reilly and Francis Duffy.

“Over the past days we have watched with shock and dismay the events that have unfolded in the land of the birth of Our Lord.

“The ongoing situation has caused great suffering to many innocent people on all sides in the present conflict. The loss of innocent lives together with the large numbers of innocent people injured in the Holy Land is a great affront to a lasting peace.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

SDEROT, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 08: People look at a police station that was destroyed after a battle between Israeli troops and Hamas militants on October 8, 2023 in Sderot, Israel. On Saturday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched the largest surprise attack from Gaza in a generation, sending thousands of missiles and an unknown number of fighters by land, who shot and kidnapped Israelis in communities near the Gaza border. The attack prompted retaliatory strikes on Gaza and a declaration of war by the Israeli prime minister. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

"Unfortunately, the present crisis does not augur well for the immediate future as many more may endure destruction and death,” they stated.

Monsignor Martin was reacting to the deaths of close to 2,000 following Hamas’ surprise attacks in southern Israel at the weekend and Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza strip over recent days.

The United Nations (UN) Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel has said it is collecting evidence of war crimes committed by all sides in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories since October 7, 2023.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, it said: “Reports that armed groups from Gaza have gunned down hundreds of unarmed civilians are abhorrent and cannot be tolerated. Taking civilian hostages and using civilians as human shields are war crimes.

This picture taken on October 11, 2023 shows an aerial view of buildings destroyed by Israeli air strikes in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City. Israel declared war on Hamas on October 8 following a shock land, air and sea assault by the Gaza-based Islamists. The death toll from the shock cross-border assault by Hamas militants rose to 1,200, making it the deadliest attack in the country's 75-year history, while Gaza officials reported more than 900 people killed as Israel pounded the territory with air strikes. (Photo by Yahya HASSOUNA / AFP) (Photo by YAHYA HASSOUNA/AFP via Getty Images)

“The Commission is gravely concerned with Israel’s latest attack on Gaza and Israel’s announcement of a complete siege on Gaza involving the withholding of water, food, electricity and fuel which will undoubtfully cost civilian lives and constitutes collective punishment.”

Msgr. Martin and his fellow prelates said: “We re-echo the words of Pope Francis when he said at last Sunday’s audience in Saint Peter’s Square, Rome:

“‘May the attacks and weaponry cease. Please! And let it be understood that terrorism and war do not lead to any resolutions, but only to the death and suffering of so many innocent people.’

“We, who love the Holy Land as the 5th Gospel, urge all people of goodwill to work towards a cessation of violence, ensuring that civilian populations be respected and that all hostages are released without harm.

“We join with Pope Francis, and the Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pizzaballa, in calling for prayers for peace, and praying for the families and individuals suffering through these events at this time.”

United Nations (UN) Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Lynn Hastings, condemned Hamas’ indiscriminate attack on Saturday as well as the ongoing siege of Gaza.

"Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed and over two thousand now injured. The magnitude of the ongoing hostilities has led to grave humanitarian consequences. Homes, schools, medical facilities, and other infrastructure have been damaged and destroyed.

