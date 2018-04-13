Ardmore man accused of assault

A 27-year-old is to stand trial accused of assaulting another man.

Dean Alexander Hamilton, of Goshaden Cottages, Ardmore Road, faces one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charge relates to an alleged incident on February 11, last year.

Hamilton declined to say anything in answer to the charges or to call any evidence on his own behalf.

Defence solicitor Ciaran McGuinness accepted there is a case for his client to answer.

Hamilton was released on bail to appear at the Crown Court on May 15.