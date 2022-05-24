Arrest made in Caoimhin Cassidy death investigation

Shortly after 4am on Sunday June 1, 2019, emergency services responded to the report of a Red Mazda on fire on Fairview Road in Galliagh in the city. It was when dealing with the blaze that the body of 18-year-old Caoimhin Cassidy was discovered inside the vehicle. A post mortem examination determined Caoimhin was not seriously injured as a result of a crash, and was most likely still alive when the blaze started.

Making a fresh appeal for information, Detective Inspector Winters said: “It has been almost three years since Caoimhin died and, understandably, his family want to know what happened to him. We believe Caoimhin was not travelling alone in the red Mazda, that other people were with him. I am appealing to anyone who has information, or if you know something, I would ask you to do the right thing and tell us.” The number to call detectives on is 101, quoting reference number 316 of 01/06/19. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/