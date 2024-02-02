Arrest warrant issued for a Derry man who allegedly assaulted 2 police officers
Jason Villa (36) of Elaghmore Park in Derry did not appear to answer charges of two assaults and one of resisting police on June 3 last.
The court heard that police identified themselves as police when they arrived at the address.
The court was told the occupant refused to open the door and the defendant could be seen through a window.
At one stage a brush shaft was allegedly poked through the door and two officers were struck.
Eventually police forced their way in and arrested the defendant.
The court was told he said he chose not to open the door and said he did not intend to strike any police officers.
Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that in his client's absence all he could say was that there was no history of violence towards police.
District Judge Barney McElholm said that this was 'a serious incident' and it was not clear what exactly was going on.
He issued an arrest warrant for Villa.