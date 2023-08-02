News you can trust since 1772

Arrest warrant issued for former Sinn Féin press officer charged with three counts of child sex offences

An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Sinn Féin press officer who was due to appear in Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with three counts of alleged child sex offences between May 1, 2020 and August 18, 2021.
By Staff Reporter
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 13:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 13:29 BST
Bishop Street Courthouse

Michael McMonagle (41) of Limewood Street was connected to the charges and the case was passed to allow the defendant to appear.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said the defendant had had a flat tyre but was on his way.

Later when there was no sign of McMonagle Mr MacDermott said he had been trying to contact his client without success.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that even given the flat tyre the defendant could have walked to court and that there was no excuse for not turning up.

He said the defendant had to appear so the charges could be put to him.

The prosecution requested an arrest warrant be issued for McMonagle and this was done.

Judge McElholm said it could be executed by arrangement.