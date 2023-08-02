Arrest warrant issued for former Sinn Féin press officer charged with three counts of child sex offences

Bishop Street Courthouse

Michael McMonagle (41) of Limewood Street was connected to the charges and the case was passed to allow the defendant to appear.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said the defendant had had a flat tyre but was on his way.

Later when there was no sign of McMonagle Mr MacDermott said he had been trying to contact his client without success.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that even given the flat tyre the defendant could have walked to court and that there was no excuse for not turning up.

He said the defendant had to appear so the charges could be put to him.

The prosecution requested an arrest warrant be issued for McMonagle and this was done.