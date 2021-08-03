Arson attack in Derry this morning: bins set alight inside block of flats on Strand Road

PSNI badge

It was reported just before 4am that several bins in a communal area of a block of flats were on fire.

A member of the public was alerted to the scene and was able to pull the bins out of the building, which allowed residents to make their way to safety.

Emergency services attended the scene, including police, where officers remain this morning conducting enquiries.

Detective Inspector Finlay said: “The NIFRS has ruled this fire as a deliberate ignition and, so, we are treating this reckless incident as arson with intent to endanger life.

“I want thank the resident who raised the alarm, and also the member of public for their quick and brave actions which prevented the fire spreading.

“Had this fire spread, the consequences could have been devastating.

“As we continue with our enquiries, I’m appealing to anyone who was in the area shortly before 4am and saw any suspicious activity, or who has information which may assist us, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 121 of 03/08/21.”