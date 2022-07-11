Arson in Skeoge area of Derry: Man (29) arrested released on bail

Police in Derry had earlier confirmed they have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of arson after a number of vans were set alight at a business premises in the city.

The incident occurred in Skeoge Link Road in the early hours of Sunday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report at approximately 1.10am from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) that five vans had been set on fire.

PSNI.