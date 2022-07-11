Arson in Skeoge area of Derry: Man (29) arrested released on bail

A man arrested on suspicion of arson after five vans were set alight in Derry yesterday. Sunday, July 10th has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

By Brendan McDaid
Monday, 11th July 2022, 9:21 am

Police in Derry had earlier confirmed they have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of arson after a number of vans were set alight at a business premises in the city.

The incident occurred in Skeoge Link Road in the early hours of Sunday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report at approximately 1.10am from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) that five vans had been set on fire.

“Officers attended and NIFRS extinguished the fire. NIFRS believe accelerant was used.”