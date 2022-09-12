Arsonists responsible for torching three cars sought

Police are appealing for witnesses and appealing for information after the three vehicles were set on fire late last week.

The incidents were reported to police between 2.35am and 6.40am yesterday, Thursday 8th September, and occurred in the Prehen Road/Victoria Road area.

Inspector Fell said: "Each of these incidents are being investigated as arson and one line of enquiry, at this time, is that they may be linked.

PSNI appeal for information.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are making enquiries in the area and we're appealing to anyone with information about these incidents to get in touch with us. We'd also be keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in this area between these times and saw any suspicious activity to contact us."