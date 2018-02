A 29-year-old accused of assaulting another woman has been released on bail.

Tanya Elaine Murray, of Clooney Terrace, is charged with common assault, disorderly behaviour and making a threat to kill on December 12.

The 29-year-old was released on her own bail of £500 to reside at an address in Old City Court.

She is banned from entering Clooney Terrace and from having any contact with the alleged injured party.

Murray is also banned from consuming alcohol and drugs and must abide by a curfew.