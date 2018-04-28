Assault accused released on bail

A man charged in connection with an assault, in which a man allegedly had his ear bitten, has been released on bail.

Harry Boyle, of Galliagh Park, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent on January 27.

Derry Magistrate’s Coutr heard there was no police objection to the 27-years-old being released subject to conditions.

Boyle was ordered to abide by a curfew from 9pm to 7am, sign bail at the police station daily and attend with his GP.

He is also banned from consuming alcohol or no-prescribed drugs and prohibited from abusing prescription medication.

The defendant will appear in court again on May 24.