Assault and car damage during disturbance involving group of males in lower Strand Road

An altercation in the lower Strand Road area involving a group of males travelling in two separate vehicles is being probed by the PSNI.

A car was damaged and an assault occurred during the incident at a car park in the vicinity of Meadowbank Quay shortly after 2pm on Tuesday.

The area was busy at the time of the incident. Several men were involved in the fracas while one individual was seen to be wielding what appeared to be a wheel nut wrench, according to eye witnesses.

Police at Strand police station in Derry confirmed that officers responded to the report of the disturbance on Strand Road after being contacted by a member of the public on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in a car park along Meadowbank Quay.

The report was made to police at 2.05pm. The incident is reported to have involved males travelling in two separate vehicles. It was reported a vehicle was damaged during the incident and an assault occurred.