Assault and car damage during disturbance involving group of males in lower Strand Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
A car was damaged and an assault occurred during the incident at a car park in the vicinity of Meadowbank Quay shortly after 2pm on Tuesday.
The area was busy at the time of the incident. Several men were involved in the fracas while one individual was seen to be wielding what appeared to be a wheel nut wrench, according to eye witnesses.
Police at Strand police station in Derry confirmed that officers responded to the report of the disturbance on Strand Road after being contacted by a member of the public on Tuesday afternoon.
The report was made to police at 2.05pm. The incident is reported to have involved males travelling in two separate vehicles. It was reported a vehicle was damaged during the incident and an assault occurred.
Enquiries are ongoing, a police spokesperson said.