Yanga Madolo (21) of The Rectory, Fahan in Donegal admitted a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on May 25 2023.

The court was shown CCTV footage of the incident and Madolo could be seen striking the victim from the side during an argument in the street.

After viewing the footage, District Judge Barney McElholm said that it was clear there was a verbal argument between two groups of people.

He said that the something was shouted between the groups and then there was 'physical contact' when someone pushes the injured party.

Judge McElholm said: "This man comes to the side and for no reason at all throws a punch."

The judge said everyone was aware of the dangers of a single punch and said this was 'an extremely serious matter'.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said that the question for the court was whether to impose an immediate custodial sentence or a suspended one. She said her client had no record.