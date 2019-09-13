At least two hedgehogs suffer petrol bomb burns in Derry riots

At least two hedgehogs suffered burns following the rioting in Derry during the week.

Niamh McManus, of Foyle Wildlife Rescue, an independent animal hospital, said she treated two of the indigenous mammals after 40 petrol bombs were thrown at police in Creggan on Monday night.

PSNI landrovers under attack in Creggan.

"I doubt it was intentional to hurt the wildlife, but nothing good comes of that sort of carry on for anyone involved. Maybe one day we will move past this nonsense. I hope I live to see it, for the last time," she posted on Foyle Wildlife Rescue's social media profile.

She said she treated two animals for petrol bomb burns.