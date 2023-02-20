Attempted hijacking of delivery vehicle and security alert in Derry: Three men released

The men, aged 54, 32 and 29, were arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the attempted hijacking at Hollymount Park on Friday at approximately 9.35pm, and subsequent security alert at Corrody Road on Saturday.

A fourth man, aged 34, remains in custody this morning after being arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 following the search of a property.

A PSNI spokesperson said on Monday: “Detectives continue to ask the public for their assistance with the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1988 17/02/23.

PSNI

"Detectives are also keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam or any other footage that could help the investigation.”

A number of properties in the Waterside area were searched over the weekend as part of the investigation.Speaking about the incidents at the weekend, PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Logue said: “Police received a report that a delivery driver had been approached by three masked men who tried to hijack his car.

"The masked men were armed with what is believed to be knives and a firearm. The suspects ran off in the direction of Corrody Road where the suspect device was located close to a sportsground. The impact to the delivery driver and wider community is plain to see, with a large scale community safety operation and investigation now in place and ongoing.“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area and who noticed any suspicious activity to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1988 17/02/23. We are also appealing to anyone with dash cam footage which can assist to dial 101 also.”Police advised that a report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Condemning the incidents, Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: “I totally condemn the actions of the masked cowards involved in this incident. Their aim is to cause harm and misery to our communities. Anyone with information should come forward.”