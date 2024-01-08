Attempted murder probe: Shots fired at house in Derry 'disturbing' - MLA

A Derry MLA has branded an incident in which shots were fired at a house in the city ‘disturbing’ and warned that the attack could have proved deadly.

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton was reacting after detectives launched an attempted murder investigation following the incident in Ardmore on Saturday night last, January 6.

A major police investigation is under way following the report of shots being fired at a dwelling in the Ardkill Road areaPSNI Detective Sergeant Chambers said: "Police received a report that three shots had been fired through a window of a house at around 9.15pm, narrowly missing an occupant who was inside at the time."Three other people were also inside at the time of the incident, but thankfully were not injured.”

Mr Middleton said: “This was a disturbing incident which could've resulted in serious injury or death.

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton. DER2619-195KM

"It is important that anyone who may have information brings it forward to the PSNI or Crimestoppers.”Detective Sergeant Chambers confirmed that an investigation has commenced.