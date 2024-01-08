Attempted murder probe: Shots fired at house in Derry 'disturbing' - MLA
DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton was reacting after detectives launched an attempted murder investigation following the incident in Ardmore on Saturday night last, January 6.
A major police investigation is under way following the report of shots being fired at a dwelling in the Ardkill Road areaPSNI Detective Sergeant Chambers said: "Police received a report that three shots had been fired through a window of a house at around 9.15pm, narrowly missing an occupant who was inside at the time."Three other people were also inside at the time of the incident, but thankfully were not injured.”
Mr Middleton said: “This was a disturbing incident which could've resulted in serious injury or death.
"It is important that anyone who may have information brings it forward to the PSNI or Crimestoppers.”Detective Sergeant Chambers confirmed that an investigation has commenced.
"We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Ardmore area at around the time of the incident. Anyone who has any information, or dashcam or doorbell footage which could help the investigation, should contact Police on 101 quoting reference 1536 06/01/23."Anyone with information regarding the incident has also been advised that they can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org