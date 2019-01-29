Auto trader ordered to pay £4,850 in compensation

A Derry fitness trainer and motor trader who admitted fraud offences was given a two years conditional discharge.

Ciaran Marcus Coyle, formerly of Whitehouse Park, Derry, was also ordered to pay compensation of £4,850 at the local magistrate’s court totalling £4,850.

The case brought by the Department for the Economy’s Trading Standards Service after an investigation which followed complaints from two consumers. The first consumer discovered that the Audi A4 he purchased from Coyle had been extensively damaged and written off as a category C insurance loss.

At the time of sale Coyle told the consumer that there had been no other damage to the vehicle other than a minor scuff on the rear bumper.

The second consumer traded in his BMW for a Vauxhall Astra VXR. Coyle failed to inform him that there was outstanding finance on the Vauxhall. The issue only came to light when the consumer was contacted by the finance company who threatened to repossess the car.

Mr. Coyle used his then girlfriend’s Facebook page and mobile numbers to sell cars in an attempt to hide his identity from consumers.

Angela Gilliland of the Trading Standards Service said: “Car dealers have a responsibility to ensure that all descriptions applied to vehicles are truthful and are not misleading to consumers. It is the duty of the trader to ensure that checks are conducted on vehicles and the onus is on them to provide any important information to the consumer.”