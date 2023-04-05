Black dress, perfume, trainers and cash stolen from commercial premises
A black dress, perfume, trainers and cash were stolen from a commercial premises in the Waterside on Saturday.
By Kevin Mullan
"We’re investigating reports of theft from commercial premises on Victoria Road in the city. Sometime between 8am and 11pm on Saturday, April 1, clothes and accessories, including a black dress, designer Balenciaga Triple S trainers, 'Bella Blanca' perfume and a sum of cash are reported to have been taken from the premises,” police said.
The public are asked to call 101 quoting 555 of 03/04/23 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.